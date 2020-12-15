Kristin Cavallari shuts down rumors she’s dating ‘Southern Charm’ star Austen Kroll

Kristin Cavallari is putting a lid on rumors she’s dating fellow reality star Austen Kroll.

The “Uncommon James” owner, 33, sparked questions of a new beau over the weekend when she was seen in the “Southern Charm” star’s Instagram Live broadcast while Cavallari and her hairstylist, Justin Anderson, enjoyed a night together with Kroll, 33, and Craig Conover in Nashville, Tenn. At one point, Kroll apparently lifted Cavallari onto his shoulders, according to People magazine.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” Cavallari wrote over a photo shared to her Instagram Story in which she is seen rolling her eyes at the rumors.

The “Very Cavallari” star and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler ended their marriage earlier this year after 10 years together and they each have been taking in the split in their own unique ways.

JAY CUTLER'S BRAND IS 'TORCHED' IF KRISTIN CAVALLARI'S 'MARITAL MISCONDUCT' ALLEGATIONS ARE TRUE, EXPERT SAYS

In October, Cavallari was spotted smooching funnyman Jeff Dye in Chicago, per TMZ. Meanwhile, Kroll had been in a revolving door-relationship with his “Southern Charm” co-star Madison LeCroy as they could never decide whether they were in or out with each other.

LeCroy recently confirmed to Page Six that she and Kroll had were in fact, done.

“So, unfortunately, we have called it quits,” LeCroy told the outlet in a recent interview. “We remained talking, occasionally seeing each other, but overall we decided to end the relationship.”

Cavallari and Cutler appear to continue running with the same circle of friends as the ex-gunslinger recently shared a video to Instagram where he downed drinks with Cavallari’s former employee, Shannon Ford.

On the flipside – Kroll has also been commenting on Cavallari’s steamy bikini snaps and last week wrote to the mother of three – “See you next week! Keep breaking the internet in the meantime.”