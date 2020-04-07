Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler return home after 3-week Bahamas quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kristin Cavallari and her husband Jay Cutler have been on the never-ending vacation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality TV star, 33, was stuck in the Bahamas for three weeks with her husband, their three kids and best friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes.

The group was unable to get a flight off the island as the world continues to be in lockdown as the outbreak continues to spread, but on Monday they all were finally able to get home to Nashville, Tenn.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS SHE AND JAY CUTLER'S SEX LIFE GETS 'BETTER' WITH TIME

Cavallari confirmed the news Tuesday on her Instagram story: “We had a short window to get out of the Bahamas so we jumped all over it," she wrote.

Last week, Anderson, a celebrity hair professional, posted on Instagram. “This island family has figured out our groove. Fitness is a priority so we alternate kid duty to get our sweat on each morning.”

"Big jay does most of the night time grilling, kristin and i do a lot of “business lady” things on our phones throughout the day to keep our businesses rollin ✌🏽♥️ i hope you guys are finding a way to make the most of this time whether it be spending time with loved ones, working on your inner/outer self, or just allowing yourself to be a complete slob on the couch and rest from life. we can do this," he added.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SHOWS OFF FIGURE IN STEAMY INSTAGRAM PIC

Anderson and Cavallari stayed connected to their fans despite the distance by posting a series of workout videos from the tropical getaway.

On April 6, the prime minister of the Bahamas urged on the US Embassy’s website that "all U.S. citizens still in The Bahamas and its territorial waters to shelter in place or stay in your home and yard, on your vessel, or in your hotel/lodging during these lock down periods."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Monday, the Bahamas had 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 339 people in quarantine, and five deaths. Wordwide there are over 1.3 million cases and 73,000 deaths.