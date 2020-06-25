'Days of Our Lives' star Melissa Reeves receives backlash for liking anti-Black Lives Matter posts online

Soap star Melissa Reeves has been hit with backlash from fans for liking anti-Black Lives Matter posts online.

The "Days of Our Lives" actress, 53, found herself at the center of a social media controversy after fans learned she liked Instagram posts denouncing Black Lives Matter made by conservative commentator Candace Owens.

On June 11, Owens made a statement about the Black Lives Matter movement, claiming it is "NOT" a charity and questioned where their "hundreds of millions" of donations go. In a second post made the same day, Owens questioned if left-wing Americans would be "happier letting them pick a few states they can turn into their own country with no guns, no police, no statues, no genders, no flags, no men & no electricity." Reeves' verified Instagram account appears to have liked both posts.

One fan pointed out Reeves' social media actions on Twitter, which resulted in a number of "Days of Our Lives" fans speaking out against the actress, with some even requesting she be fired from the NBC show.

"Get in Losers, it’s time to finally get #MelissaReeves cancelled and reclaim #DaysofOurLives," wrote one user, referencing "Mean Girls" character Regina George's infamous line, "Get in losers, we're going shopping."

"So maybe it’s time for @nbcdays to fire Melissa Reeves again. You replaced her once, you can do it again. Just find someone who is not a racist. I actually liked Stephanie Cameron. We tolerated Melissa for years. Enough is enough. #Days #MelissaReeves #jenniferhorton," another fan wrote.

"She showed us who she was when she promoted Chick-fil-HATE after they doubled down on their anti-gay hate. As awful as this is, we shouldn’t be surprised that the rot of bigotry spreads across her whole being," wrote another.

"As much as I love #DaysOfOurLives #JenniferHorton #MelissaReeves has got to go #NBCDaytime #NBC #cancel her now," another person insisted.

As of Thursday morning, Reeves has not addressed the online backlash. Reps for the "Days of Our Lives" actress and NBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

While a majority of fans were disgruntled with the actress on Twitter, there were some who defended Reeves and claimed that simply "liking" Owens' social media posts does not deem her racist.

"I hope that #days doesn’t fire Melissa Reeves for her racist social media likes. They should just make Jennifer more and more a godless liberal. That would be better. And funny. #dool," one suggested.

"But isn’t @RealCandaceO black?? She is a proud black woman calling out #BLM and the political train behind them... To agree with her doesn’t make one #racist it makes one have a differing outlook on the organization not the movement. #IStandWithMelissaReeves #MelissaReeves," wrote another user.

Reeves' "Days of Our Lives" co-stars were also dragged into the controversy, with fans tagging them in posts to question if they'd feel "uncomfortable" working with her now.

The long-running soap drama's star, Linsey Godfrey, 31, hinted that she did not agree with Reeves' support for Owens by sharing tweets on her own Twitter account that bash the commentator. In one, Godfrey used emojis pointing down to a tweet that called Owens a "fraud."

Godfrey, who plays the role of Sarah Horton on "Days of Our Lives," also shared her own views amid the backlash, writing, "There is no difference in opinion when it comes to racism, homophobia, transphobia or xenophobia. I can’t type this anymore."