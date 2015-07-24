Kristen Stewart: 'Age has made me smarter and calmer'

Kristen Stewart is no longer the tortured girl you remember from her "Twilight" days.

Now 25 years old, the polarizing actress covers Marie Claire's August issue, in which she talks about growing after what she calls a "really traumatic" period in her early twenties. Following worldwide fame for her breakout role as Bella Swan in the "Twilight" series, the actress became involved in a highly publicized cheating scandal with her then-married "Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders. At the time, she was still dating her "Twilight" co-star, Robert Pattinson.

"Speaking very candidly, it was a really traumatic period in my early 20s that kick-started something in me that was a bit more feral," Stewart opens up. "I'm really proud that I am able to move forward and not fall into every mental crater. That's a new thing for me. Age has made me smarter and calmer. And it is f--king awesome."

She has since turned heads with a string of critically acclaimed roles in "Camp X-Ray," "Clouds of Sils Maria" -- for which she won a César Award -- and "Still Alice." However, the "American Ultra" star continues to remain unapologetic for her public persona.

"Lately, I've been doing less of the 'I'm sooooo sorry.' And more of the 'No. F--k. Jesus,'" she says bluntly.

Stewart, who stuns on the cover rocking her signature edgy style and dramatic dark lipstick, also explains her short haircut. Mainly, she says she didn't want to look "sexy" anymore.

"My hair was such a crutch. I looked quote unquote 'sexy' no matter what," she explains. "I could hide behind it. As soon as I didn't have all that hair, I had to let my face hang out. I felt more confident than I had in a really long time. And it felt really good."

"Maybe to most people long hair is prettier," she muses. "But then what? Is your main goal in life to be desired? That is boring as f--k."

In April, Kristen was spotted holding hands with her lady friend, Alicia Cargile. But despite the rumors that the two are more than friends -- which she's never confirmed or denied -- her mother, Jules Stewart, did recently outright deny reports that she confirmed the two's relationship to The Mirror.