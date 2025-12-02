Kristen Bell defies daughters’ request to change out of ‘too sexy’ red dress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristen Bell's two daughters weren’t fans of the red dress she wore to the Season 2 premiere of "Nobody Wants This" in October.

Bell was a guest on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Monday, and admitted that her daughters — Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, — had an issue with her look.

"They are at the age where they have opinions now… let me tell you something about this red dress. They said, ‘no bueno,’" the star began.

"They didn't approve?" Hudson asked.

"They didn't approve. They said, ‘too sexy,’" Bell replied. The actress explained that her daughters are used to seeing her at home, waking up to their mom with her "hair tangled" with "dragon breath" — not in full glam.

"They were like, ‘I don't feel... I'm not feeling this. It's too much of a paradox for me. You can't leave the house in that.'"

Bell stood her ground and didn’t give in to her daughters’ concerns.

"And I said, ‘Too bad. I'm going to,'" Bell said.

At the premiere, Bell wore a red satin wrap dress with a deep-plunging neckline and lace detailing that was a bit sheer.

The actress shares her two daughters with her husband of 12 years, Dax Shepard.

Shepard and Bell first met at a dinner party for a mutual friend in 2007. A few weeks later, the two ran into each other at a hockey game, and the rest is history.

During an interview with "Today," Bell recalled the moment after they first met.

After their dinner party, Shepard texted Bell saying, "I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?"

"I was, like, OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies. I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me," Bell told the outlet.

