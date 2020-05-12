Kristen Bell says Dax Shepard 'crushed all the bones in his hand' -- and was apparently afraid to tell her

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dax Shepard apparently endured a serious hand injury -- just prior to the coronavirus quarantine -- and it left the actor afraid to tell his wife.

"He went on an 'essential' off-roading trip right when quarantine began," Shepard’s wife and fellow actress Kristen Bell told the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday. "It was by himself. He was off-roading in the mountains and he had a buddy with him, but they were in separate off-roading vehicles."

According to Bell, the 45-year-old “Bless This Mess” star flipped the vehicle he was riding in when he tried to look over a cliff.

Bell, 39, said the accident “did crush all the bones in his hand” before the “Armchair Podcast” host drove himself home to face the music.

"He didn't call me,” Bell said when DeGeneres asked how she reacted to the news. “He drove home... and the first thing he said when he walked in the door is, 'I just don't want to be in trouble.' Which is crazy because he's never in trouble with me.”

“I mean, I'll let you know if I'm disappointed in your actions but I'm an adult, and he's an adult,” Bell continued. “I said, 'You're not in trouble, but it's not the smartest move you could have made.'"

For Shepard’s apparent misstep, the “Spin the Wheel” host is currently donning a cast on his hand and is since relegated to performing tasks with only one hand, but Bell said he isn’t completely useless around the house.

"He did clean out the drain in our shower the other day," Bell said.

"He pulled out the biggest wad of fur that I have ever... it was like the size of a small purebred dog... That was a week ago and even now our girls won't shower in that shower because they're scared that the hair monster's going to come up and suck them down the drain," she added of the couple's children, daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5.

Just last month, Bell recorded Shepard as he removed the pins from his hand while he was apparently on the phone with his doctor.

"Alright, I'm going to commence the procedure," Shepard said in the video. "Oh, yep, that feels weird."

Shepard then removed the full pin from his hand as he cheered and Bell gasped.

"It's out," he told the doctor. "It's out, there's no blood spurting anywhere. I'm coming for your job, doctor. I'm going to add pin removal to my resume now."