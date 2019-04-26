Kourtney Kardashian dazzles in sparkling bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life.

On Thursday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star went on Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a sparkly lavender bikini while lounging by the pool.

"Come find me," Kardashian, 40, simply captioned the snap.

Earlier this month, the reality star announced the launch of her e-commerce and lifestyle site, "Poosh," which covers everything from health and wellness, life and style to home and entertaining. It also includes blog posts and recipes.

“We’re live. #pooshtheboundaries,” the mom of three wrote alongside a racy image — featuring Kardashian topless while holding an electronic tablet — that revealed the news to her 76 million Instagram followers.