Kobe Bryant dead: Stars pay tribute to NBA legend killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all-time and a superstar who transcended sports, has died at 41.

Fox News confirmed from a source that Bryant was among the five people killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday.

Fans and celebrities are reeling from the loss and some stars have quickly taken to social media to share the grief and disbelief.

Khloe Kardashian

Just minutes after the news of Bryant's death, the reality star took to Twitter to share her heartbreak.

In a second tweet, she said: "Please don't let this be true. I'm shaking."

Khalid

The "Talk" singer also expressed dismay on Twitter, saying, "RIP Kobe. This is heartbreaking unbelievable."

A$AP Rocky

The rapper posted online, writing, "RIP KOBE , SO SAD , SUCH A SAD DAY N SAD NEWS , WE LOVE U."

Nick Jonas

"This is heartbreaking," Nick Jonas wrote. "Rest In Peace Kobe."

Travis Barker

Blink-182 member Travis Barker simply said: "RIP Kobe" with a sad-faced emoji.

Joel McHale

Comedian Joel McHale posted a photo on Instagram of Bryant's iconic jersey.

"So terrible sad," he wrote in the caption. "#ripkobe You were the best."

Justin Bieber

The singer also shared a photo on Instagram, featuring himself with the athlete during his early days in the music industry.

"It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba," he wrote. "Gave me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!

Jimmy Kimmel

Late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel wrote a heartfelt note on Twitter.

"He was great, charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever, but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters," he wrote. "Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers' families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe."

Chrissy Teigen

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter, stating that Bryant's death is weighing heavily on her.

"Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today," said Teigen about the Grammy Awards. "This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb."

Drake

Rapper Drake shared a photo of the late icon on Instagram, simply writing: "It can't be."

Francia Raisa

Actress Francia Raisa wrote on Twitter: "NO! NO! NO! NO! #KobeBryant" after learning the news.