Kirstie Alley praises Trump's coronavirus response, ignites Twitter frenzy

Kirstie Alley not only ignited a frenzy on Twitter on Monday, she welcomed it, after praising Donald Trump for taking charge of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, 69, caused an uproar on the social media platform after thanking the president for his "recent decorum, sincerity & care" for Americans.

"You're taking charge and leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country," Alley tweeted to the embattled president, who has been vilified by celebrities for his response to the novel virus.

KELLY RIPA SEEMINGLY MAKES LIGHT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WHILE GETTING BOTOX INJECTIONS

"I highly commend you for ur (sic) boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you."

It wasn't long before the "Cheers" actress' pro-Trump tweet led to fans labeling her crazy and even slamming the television sitcom alum for her beliefs in the Church of Scientology.

"Are you serious????? What President are you watching?" one fan questioned Alley.

"For crying out loud Kirstie, how many cults are you in?" criticized another.

SHANNEN DOHERTY'S CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL-DISTANCING MESSAGE: 'WITH STAGE 4 CANCER, MY BATTLE IS HARD ENOUGH'

One fan suggested Kirstie was on drugs.

"Do another line or two, Kirstie. It will help you see clearly how crazy your thinking is," said the follower.

"No more koolaid for Kirstie," wrote another.

When comedian John Melendez ripped Alley for her views on Trump, she hinted she wasn't fazed by his or others' views.

"Are you out of your mind? What press conferences are you watching? I watch the ones with lies, misinformation, & jabs at Mitt Romney, & others," wrote Melendez.

"BlAh blAh blAh," Alley clapped back.

Hours later, Alley explained to her 1.2 million followers why she pays naysayers no mind.

US WAS MORE PREPARED FOR PANDEMIC THAN ANY OTHER COUNTRY, JOHNS HOPKINS STUDY FOUND

"You can tell a lot about people who belittle you for your views and beliefs, when u aren’t even TALKING TO THEM! My bestie and I call these people CHIMERS ..they ALWAYS chime in when u are speaking to someone else," the actress tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world. As of Tuesday morning, the number of infected surpassed 380,000 globally.