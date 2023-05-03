King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 3 kids prepare for coronation with royal family rehearsal

The countdown for King Charles III’s coronation has begun.

King Charles, Prince William and the royal family were seen arriving for coronation rehearsals, Wednesday, as they geared up for the historic occasion.

Prince William was photographed with his son Prince Louis, traveling to and from Westminster Abbey inside a blue vehicle. Louis looked away from the cameras while he sat beside his father in the car.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, were joined by their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The happy family were seen arriving outside of Westminster Abbey where the coronation will take place.

While Prince Louis wore a collared dress shirt with a gingham design, Prince George matched with his father in a navy-blue suit.

Middleton and Princess Charlotte donned floral dresses, as the Princess of Wales wore a black and white ensemble, and her daughter wore a blue sundress with a white sweater.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived to the rehearsal separately. Charles was photographed smiling inside a red vehicle, before heading into Westminster Abbey, wearing a striped navy-blue suit and tie.

Queen Camilla was seen waving to the crowd from her car. She matched King Charles in a striped jacket.

Princess Anne and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were also there with the royal family.

The rehearsal comes just three days before King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate their coronation on May 6 with ceremonial events throughout London.

Prince William is set to honor his father during the coronation ceremony on Saturday. The Prince of Wales – who is also the heir to the throne – will vow his loyalty and allegiance to the king.

William is the only member of the royal family who will honor Charles in this way during the coronation service. He will also appear as the Stole Royal as the Robe Royal is presented to the king. William will assist both the Baroness Merron and the bishops in placing the robe on Charles.

Prince William's oldest son, Prince George, was announced by Buckingham Palace as a member of Charles' four Pages of Honour.

According to The Telegraph, George will be the youngest future king to partake in a coronation.

William's other two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are not expected to have as important of a role as their brother, but will attend their grandfather's coronation and likely will sit with the audience.

During the procession, William's children will wear scarlet uniforms and hold a small, ceremonial sword as they make their way to Westminster Abbey.

Prince Harry is expected to attend his father’s traditional ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle.

Markle confirmed she would stay behind with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while Prince Harry travels to the United Kingdom.

The coronation ceremony will be followed by a concert on Sunday, May 7.

The star-studded lineup is set to include Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie.

It has also been revealed that celebrity guests such as Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger and even Disney’s beloved character Winnie the Pooh, will make a special appearance during the concert.