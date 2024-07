A tourist in London had an unfortunate run in with a horse that works as part of King Charles III’s official King’s Guard.

Outside The Household Cavalry Museum in London, just over a mile from Buckingham Palace, tourists were visiting the location and taking photos with one of the King’s Guard horses.

In the video, several people approach the guard seated atop a horse in their regimental gear and pose for photos.

A few times, the horse swings its head towards people if they get too close, and signs are posted warning visitors, "Beware: Horses May Kick or Bite. Don’t touch the reins. Thank you."

The woman who was bit walks quickly into frame to pose near the horse, when it swings its head around and bites her hard just above her elbow.

She screams and runs back to her tour group, where her fellow travelers examine her.

A few moments later, she can be seen kneeling on the ground, with someone behind the camera saying, "she’s still over there…she’s keeling over, look."

Someone asks if she’s got a "really bad injury" and another person responds, "she’s getting treatment now."

"I thought she was going to pass out," the unseen camera person adds.

Moments before the tourist is bitten, the horse nearly clamps down on another person, who gave the horse a thumbs up as she stepped near it. The horse then moved its head forward and appeared to lightly bite at her wrist.

The horse can be seen a few other times swinging its head towards other tourists, including two different people who attempted to pet it.

"I thought she was going to pass out." — Unseen camera person

The horse also appears slightly agitated at people who walk up too quickly to pose near it, likely due to the sudden movement.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace and The Household Division, who oversee The King’s Guard, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Video from other outlets show that police officers arrived to check on the woman as well.

The King’s Guard (or King’s Life Guard) are one of several divisions of trained soldiers with legitimate military duties as well as ceremonial ones that are posted around Buckingham Palace and the surrounding areas.

The most recognizable members are the uniformed guards posted outside Buckingham Palace with bright red jackets and bearskin hats, who participate in the Changing of the Guard ceremony Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sundays.

Prince William is the honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards, one of the divisions of the King’s Guard.

Last year, during rehearsals for Trooping the Colour parade, at least three soldiers fainted in the extreme London heat.

William later tweeted, "A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you."