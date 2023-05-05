Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

King Charles ‘knew’ Camilla would be crowned Queen; Prince William, Kate Middleton visit pub before coronation

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
King Charles Queen Camilla Prince William Kate Middleton split photo

King Charles "knew" Camilla would be crowned Queen, according to a royal expert; Prince William, Kate Middleton visit pub ahead of the coronation (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘DARLING WIFE’ - King Charles ‘knew’ Queen Camilla ‘was going to be crowned alongside him,’ expert claims. Continue reading here…

ROYALLY RELATABLE - Prince William and Kate Middleton's surprising ride to the pub ahead of King Charles' coronation. Continue reading here…

‘YELLOWSTONE’ ENDING - Kevin Costner's hit show coming to an end with a new spinoff on the way. Continue reading here…

Kevin Costner in a black suit and black tie looks off in the distance wearing a cowboy hat for 'Yellowstone' photo as John Dutton

Kevin Costner's hit show "Yellowstone" is officially ending after the second half of season 5. (Paramount Network)

SEXY AND SINGLE - Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen sizzles in a sultry photo shoot post-divorce. Continue reading here…

SHE’S 'NO DIANA' - King Charles and Camilla's love story: How she went from mistress to queen. Continue reading here…

Prince William and Prince Harry

Both Prince William and Prince Harry will be at King Charles's coronation on May 6th. ( Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

BROTHERS' BATTLE - Coronation of King Charles overshadowed by Prince Harry and Prince William's feud. Continue reading here…

HOLLYWOOD WEIGHS IN - AI has Keanu Reeves, Harrison Ford and Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes at odds over its use. Continue reading here…

Carrie Fisher recent and as Princess Leia

"Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4th, also known as "Star Wars Day."  (Getty Images)

MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU - 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher honored with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame amid family drama. Continue reading here…

ROYAL POWER COUPLE - Expert reveals what Prince William and Kate’s marriage is like behind the scenes. Continue reading here…

SORRY ‘MATE’ - Russell Crowe reveals why he was snubbed by the royal family. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending