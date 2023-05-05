Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen sizzles in sultry photo shoot post-divorce

Gisele Bündchen is heating things up this summer.

The Brazilian supermodel flaunted her fit physique in another sultry ad campaign for Jimmy Choo, just seven months after her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady.

In a series of daring photos, Bündchen posed for Jimmy Choo’s summer fashion collection, which included the designer shoes and purses.

The 42-year-old model showed off her toned figure with a plunged-neck white dress with cutouts and a thigh-high split in the first shared photo on Instagram.

Bündchen was all smiles as she flipped her hair while holding a teal-colored diamond purse with matching sparkly heels to complete her look.

"Who is ready for summer?! New @jimmychoo campaign! #JimmyChoo" her caption read.

Jimmy Choo shared on their social media page Bündchen posing seductively on a red couch, as she laid down on the furniture and sported a green bikini bottom with a white collared shirt over it. She lifted her legs in the photo while wearing strappy platform heels. Lush palm trees were pictured in the background.

The mother-of-two continued to shine in risqué photos as she posed on the Miami Beach with her sun-kissed skin. In another leggy photo, Bündchen held a silver Jimmy Choo mini bag and matching heels. She donned a white fringed dress.

"One word, @gisele The ultimate Supermodel debuts our new Summer 2023 collection," Jimmy Choo penned on their social media.

Her sizzling high fashion campaign comes after she made her first Met Gala appearance after finalizing her divorce from the former quarterback.

Bündchen returned to the Met Gala in grand fashion, as she dripped in diamonds and sported a vintage Chanel gown with feathered wings for the opening of The Costume Institute's new spring exhibition, which honors late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Brady and Bündchen were regulars at the Met Gala through the years.

The couple finalized their divorce in October of last year after 13 years of marriage. Bündchen shares two children with her ex-husband -- Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

Since then, she has continued working, appearing on the covers of Vogue and Vanity Fair, among other projects.