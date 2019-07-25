Kimmel rips GOP lawmakers with sexual joke after Mueller hearings

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel blasted GOP lawmakers on Wednesday night and made a sexual joke at their expense following the back-to-back Mueller hearings.

Kimmel began his monologue by drawing attention to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who he said "seemed tired at times and seemed older" than he expected, but praised his "devastating" testimony about President Trump.

"The Republicans did their best to paint Robert Mueller as biased," Kimmel said. "They treated him very badly."

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host acknowledged that most of his audience aren't "glued to the news" but stressed that Trump "very clearly obstructed the investigation of his campaign ties to Russia."

Kimmel said Trump tried to tamper with witnesses and welcomed Russian interference.

"And our Republican representatives in Congress- they know he did, they know the president of the United States tried to stop this investigation... They were more interested in attacking Robert Mueller, who's a war hero, a Marine who fought in Vietnam... they were more interested in attacking the guy who investigated the foreign enemy meddling in our election than the guy who actually meddled with that foreign enemy."

Kimmel insisted that House Republicans "care more about their side winning than they care about this country." He then compared the lawmakers grilling of Mueller to a sexual act.

"Those guys don't care about the United States," Kimmel continued. "It really was something watching them defend this president. Normally, when people fall on their knees for Trump like that, he pays them $130,000 in hush money."

That joke was in reference to the money Trump's ex-personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid during the 2016 election to pornstar Stormy Daniels, who alleged she had an affair with Trump years prior.