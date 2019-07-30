Jimmy Kimmel jokingly suggests Trump has 'dementia'

Liberal comedian Jimmy Kimmel jokingly suggested on Monday night that President Trump is showing signs of "dementia."

During his monologue, Kimmel blasted the "rodent" president for his tweets attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and his "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" in Baltimore.

"What a thing to say about a city in America- the man who tells us 'love it or leave it' has now attacked more cities than Godzilla," Kimmel quipped.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host shared his "theory" that Trump's "opinion of Baltimore" completely stems from the HBO series "The Wire."

"What do all white men over the age of 50 have? A shelf full of DVDs... and on every one of those shelves of DVDs is the box set of 'The Wire,'" Kimmel explained. "I guarantee you Eric or Don Jr. bought him that set for Christmas. He assumed it was a documentary and watched it and was like 'Oh my God!'"

He offered a remedy to undo Trump's thinking of Baltimore by showing him "the musical about the stuff he starts every morning with: 'Hairspray.'"

Kimmel then pivoted to the president blaming the Obama administration last week for the new White House air conditioning system they installed, which he insisted it's "either freezing or hot."

"It seems to me the president may be having trouble regulating his body temperature, which I looked it up and there may be medical reason for that; 'Drop in Body Temperature Linked to Dementia,' Kimmel read the headline from a 2016 Alzheimers.net artcile, adding "I'm sure it's a coincidence though."