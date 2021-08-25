Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Kim Scott left behind a note before her attempted suicide: report

Scott and the rapper were high school sweethearts

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kim Scott reportedly left a note behind before she attempted suicide in July.  

TMZ previously reported that the ex-wife of rapper Eminem was taken to the hospital in July following an attempt to take her own life. She has since received treatment and has returned home to recover. 

The outlet reported earlier this month that law enforcement and emergency responders arrived at her Michigan home on July 30 to find a combative Scott with serious, seemingly self-inflicted injuries. Now, audio from the 911 call a friend at the scene placed reveals more shocking details about Scott’s suicide attempt. 

The Sun reports it obtained audio from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in which an unidentified woman reports the incident to a male 911 dispatcher. Although all names have been edited out of the audio recording, the outlet reports the woman tells the dispatcher that Scott, 46, "tried killing herself," reporting that she was found bleeding in the bathroom of her home. 

EMINEM CONFRONTED, DETAINED INTRUDER AT DETROIT-AREA HOME: REPORT

Kim Scott, the ex-wife of Eminem, attempted suicide in July of 2021.

Kim Scott, the ex-wife of Eminem, attempted suicide in July of 2021. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

The woman also notes in the frantic call that pills may also have been involved with Scott’s suicide attempt. The caller had limited information about the incident because she explained that she ran out of the house to call the police while a friend tended to Scott inside.

"She had the door locked, and she wouldn’t let me in," the caller revealed. "And I kept telling her, ‘I’m coming in, I’m coming in.’ I broke the handle off, and she was laying on the floor."

She recalls Scott yelling at her "not to call the police" and also referenced hearing Scott say she left a note behind. The Sun reports that the note was found in the bedroom and included a self-made "Do Not Resuscitate" request but offered no other details. 

RAPPER EMINEM'S DAUGHTER GAINS MASSIVE SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWING DESPITE EARLY STRUGGLES WITH CELEB DAD

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Scott, who has been referenced in multiple songs by Eminem, was taken to an area hospital for medical attention as well as psychological evaluation, TMZ reported, adding that she is now back home and recovering.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Eminem was married to Kim Scott from 1999 until 2001. They remarried again in 2006 before getting divorced that same year.

Eminem was married to Kim Scott from 1999 until 2001. They remarried again in 2006 before getting divorced that same year. (AP)

Scott and Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – were high school sweethearts and married from 1999 until their divorce in 2001. They remarried on Jan. 14, 2006, and he filed for divorce a short time later on April 5. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ex-pair share a daughter, 25-year-old Hailie Jade.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.

Trending