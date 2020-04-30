Eminem confronted, detained intruder at Detroit-area home: report

Rapper Eminem rose to the occasion earlier this month after he thwarted a home intruder who managed to slip past his security gate at the rear of the property, according to a new report.

Per TMZ, Matthew David Hughes, 26, allegedly broke a window leading into the kitchen with a paving stone and made his way into the gated-community residence owned by Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

Hughes reportedly triggered the alarm to the rapper’s Detroit-area home around 4 a.m. local time -- and the emcee discovered Hughes in his living room, the outlet reported.

However, despite the break-in, the alleged culprit reportedly didn’t go to steal anything, instead, he wanted a face-to-face with the “8 Mile” performer, according to the gossip site.

What’s more, is upon tripping the home’s alarm system, Hughes also reportedly alerted nearby guards who quickly descended on the home and detained the alleged unwanted houseguest until law enforcement arrived on the scene, per TMZ.

Meanwhile, a representative for the Oscar winner told XXL magazine that it was actually Mathers himself who detained Hughes until the police showed up.

Hughes is on the hook for two felonies -- home invasion and malicious destruction of a building -- and was held on a $50,000 bond on April 6.

A rep for Mathers did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.