Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott hospitalized after suicide attempt: report

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was admitted into a hospital following an alleged suicide attempt last month, according to a new report.

Per a TMZ report on Wednesday, law enforcement and emergency responders received a call of a suicidal person at Scott’s home in Michigan on July 30. When they arrived, she allegedly became combative with personnel who were checking her vital signs and reportedly needed to be restrained by police.

Paramedics were unable to check her vitals, the gossip outlet reported.

Scott, who has been referenced in song by Eminem on numerous occasions, was hightailed to an area hospital for medical attention but also psychological evaluation, TMZ reported, adding that she is now back home and recovering.

Scott did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Scott and Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – were high school sweethearts and married from 1999 until their divorce in 2001. They remarried on Jan. 14, 2006, and he filed for divorce a short time later on April 5.

The ex-pair share a daughter, 25-year-old Hailie Jade.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

