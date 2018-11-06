Kim Kardashian, Willie Nelson and more stars who've voted in the midterm elections

It's Election Day, and the stars are not only encouraging fans to vote in the midterms, but are heading to the polls themselves to cast their votes.

Here's a look at all of the celebrities who've received their "I Voted" stickers:

Willie Nelson

The country singer-songwriter posted a selfie with his sticker, and the caption "JUST VOTE."

Kim Kardashian

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to share a photo of her "I Voted" sticker.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

The country music superstar couple was all smiles after voting last week. "Voted!!!!" Hill captioned the picture.

Mandy Moore

The "This Is Us" shared a message along with her "I Voted" sticker.

"Voting: 100% more effective than complaining on the Internet," Moore's tee reads.

Katy Perry

Perry shared a photo of herself and her pup wearing star-spangled outfits on Tuesday, a stark contrast from her 2016 look, where Perry stripped down for a Funny or Die video as a way to get fans to the polls.

Drew Barrymore

The "Santa Clarita Diet" star posted a photo of herself with her "I Voted" sticker covering her mouth.

Demi Lovato

The "Sober" singer broke her silence taking to social media on Tuesday to show the world that she exercised her right to vote and encouraged others to do the same.

Lovato's post is the first time she has spoken publicly since she released a heartfelt message in August when she was hospitalized for 10 days following a drug overdose in her Hollywood Hills home.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon shared a selfie of herself in a white top paired with two accessories: a gold necklace and her "I Voted" sticker.

"I Voted! 🇺🇸 ✅ How about you?!" the "Big Little Lies" star captioned the picture.

John Stamos

The "Fuller House" star brought his son Billy to the polls.

"We did, did you?" #vote," Stamos captioned a photo of him holding his 7-month-old baby boy, who has an "I Voted" sticker on his back.

Jessica Biel

The actress proudly held up her "I Voted" sticker on Tuesday.

"Today's the day," Biel captioned the picture. "Make your voice heard and VOTE."

Jessica Alba

Along with posting a photo of herself in a Tory Burch "VOTE" tee, Alba encouraged her fans to share their "I Voted" snaps with the star, who promised to repost their Instagram photos.

"Take a selfie w your Vote sticker Use hashtag #postthevote - I'm reposting folks!" the Honest Company founder wrote.

Fox News' Morgan Evans and Julius Young contributed to this report.