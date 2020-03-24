Kylie Jenner shares throwback bikini photos of herself while self-isolating: 'Wishing this was me right now'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kylie Jenner is spending her time self-isolating by sharing old throwback photos.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday to post two snapshots of herself in a floral-print bikini, while sitting in a chair on the beach as the ocean water hits her feet.

"Wishing this was me right now," she captioned the series of pictures.

KYLIE JENNER SAYS HER PREGNANCY SPENT AT HOME PREPARED HER FOR CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE: 'WE GOT THIS'

Last week, the lip kit founder said her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster in 2017 -- in which she was absent from the spotlight and spent months holed up in her Calabasas, Calif., home -- prepared her more than ever to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CELEBS PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, Jenner informed her 166 million followers that, at the time, she was on day eight of staying indoors as the novel virus continues to spread.

"Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self-quarantine," Jenner wrote.

Another message followed: "I'm on day 8. my pregnancy prepared me for this [...] I didn't leave the house for months."

The reality star concluded with an uplifting message for her fans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We got this," she wrote with a heart emoji.

As of Tuesday evening, the number of those infected with COVID-19 surpassed 417,000 globally as the number of deaths reached more than 18,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report