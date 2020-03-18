Kim Kardashian trolled for Twitter selfie amid coronavirus fears: 'We need money Kim'

Kim Kardashian sent her Twitter followers "lots of love" in a selfie on Monday and is now getting torn apart by fans who are begging her to do more amid the coronavirus pandemic, like send them cash.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 37, appeared all glammed up in a kissing selfie she posted to Twitter while donning a floral shirt and makeup.

"Sending everyone lots of love today," Kardashian tweeted.

Within minutes the reality star and prison reform advocate was hit with a ton of demanding messages from fans urging her to use her bank account to provide relief.

Kardashian's social media snap also led to the resurgence of a viral clip from a previous "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode, in which her big sister Kourtney Kardashian quips, "Kim, there's people that are dying" while she cries over losing a diamond earring in the ocean.

"Money is what we need, Kimberly," a Twitter user replied to the star.

"i need money Kim," another fan replied.

"Yes your duck lip selfie is what's going to help everyone during this time," another user sarcastically clapped back.

"How many testing kits could your grotesque wealth buy, Kim?" wrote another. "How many hospital beds? How many surgical masks?"

Despite the backlash, Kardashian's selfie was retweeted over 6,000 times and racked up 114,000 likes.

Later, Kardashian took to all of her social media accounts with a message reminding everyone to take the COVID-19 epidemic seriously.

"Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directions to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community," Kardashian wrote.

Her post continued: "Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such an an (sic) elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus.

"Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family's prayers."

Kardashian's message echoed many made by celebrities across the globe earlier in the week, who slammed their younger fans for continuing to party amid the rising pandemic.

On Sunday, Taylor Swift urged her fans to take social distancing seriously, while Ariana Grande informed her followers not to "turn a blind eye" to the health crisis.

As of Wednesday morning, the number of people infected with the coronavirus reached more than 200,000 worldwide.

For most people, the new coronavirus has caused only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it could cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.