Kim Kardashian reveals why Kanye West wanted to name baby Chicago

"Chicago" wasn't exactly Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first choice for a baby name, the reality star revealed on "Ellen" Monday.

West was initially set on naming the little girl "Donda," after his 53-year-old mother who died in November 2007 one day after undergoing cosmetic procedures. But Kardashian admitted those would be big shoes to fill.

"He really wanted his mother's name, and I love that name too ... I just wasn't sure," Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres. "It's so much to live up to."

"That is a place that made him, and a place that he remembers his family from." — Kim Kardashian

The pair also considered "Jo" after Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo, and then "Grace" — as the pair wanted to continue their one syllable rule.

"It kind of messes with me, I'm not going to lie. I really liked the one syllable thing," she added.

But the couple eventually settled on Chicago, where the rapper was raised.

"That is a place that made him, and a place that he remembers his family from," said Kardashian, adding that they call her Chi. "I just felt Chicago was cool and different."

Kardashian announced their daughter's birth via surrogate on Twitter on Jan. 19 with a simple tweet that read, "Chicago West."

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kardashian posted on her app the next day. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

The couple worried how North would receive her baby sister but Kardashian said it's already bringing the siblings closer together.

"She's better than she was with Saint," Kardashian explained. "[But] there was a shocking moment yesterday. She literally had a can of popcorn and was like, 'Saint, do you want some?' And I was like 'What!?' You gotta understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint, so that was such a big moment in my household."

Kardashian defended her husband following his pro-Trump tweetstorm last week, asking fans to respect his opinions.

"Now when he spoke out about Trump ... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine," Kardashian wrote in a tweet. "Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him ... Kanye is years ahead of his time."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star then slammed anyone who claimed West had mental health issues.

"Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line," Kardashian continued.