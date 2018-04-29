Kanye West to feature late mom's surgeon on new album cover

Kanye West said his new album cover will include a photo of the plastic surgeon who operated on the rapper’s mother before her sudden death.

West announced the album artwork on Twitter through screenshots of a text conversation with a friend.

"This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery...Do you have any title ideas? I want to forgive and stop hating,” the rapper texted to his friend, who responded, “LOVE EVERYONE.”

"I love that," West said.

West also told TMZ he's open to meeting and speaking with Adams.

The rapper’s late mother, Donda West, died in 2007 at age 53 after she underwent a tummy tuck, liposuction and a breast reduction procedures done by Adams. She died the next day.

The coroner’s report in 2008 said Adams was not at fault for West’s death and said she died “from some preexisting coronary artery disease and multiple postoperative factors following surgery,” the Los Angeles Times reported. The pain-control medication that West took after the surgery and the tight bandaging around her chest also contributed to her death, the report stated.

The preliminary autopsy initially said West died “as a result of surgery or anesthesia,” which Adams was scrutinized for. Adams gave up his medical license in 2009 for alcohol-related offenses that were not related to West’s death.

Kanye West has been making headlines for his controversial tweets. He released a new song on Friday titled “Ye vs. the People” featuring fellow artist T.I. West which appeared to be doubling down on his comments supporting President Trump.

West also tweeted on Saturday after announcing the album artwork: "I've got a new challenge for everyone today. Pick somebody that you had an argument with that you think you hate, maybe even someone you haven't spoken to in years and contact that person and tell them I love you."