Chance the Rapper on Trump-Kanye friendship: 'Black people don't have to be democrats'

Chance the Rapper chimed in on social media Wednesday amid fellow artist Kanye West’s Twitter rant, during which the latter shared praise for his “brother” President Trump.

“Black people don’t have to be democrats,” Chance tweeted, seemingly referring to West's tweets.

And a follow-up tweet later on read, “Next President gon be independent.

The reaction came after West talked politics during the tweet storm that began Tuesday and carried into Wednesday. During it West tweeted, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him.”

“We are both dragon energy,” he continued. “He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

He also shared a photo of a “Make America Great Again” hat, which appeared to be signed by the president.

The president took to Twitter to thank the rapper for the praise, adding “very cool!”

Singer John Legend, who has previously collaborated with West, also appeared to react to the social media posts.

“I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can't be blind to the truth,” Legend tweeted. “The defining trait of Trump's campaign and political profile was his embrace of white supremacy. He made it clear every time he spoke. Some serious cognitive dissonance to ignore that for the other x% you might find appealing. I guess I agree with >1% of anyone's thoughts though.”

The posts were preceded by other comments he made. “I imagine there’s some comfort in imagining a future without racism and projecting that onto the present,” Legend wrote.

“Thinking if we just deny the truth, it doesn’t exist,” he continued. “If history is erased, we don’t have to deal with its consequences. However far too many people don’t have the luxury of closing their eyes and ears. They feel it in their lives and can’t act like what they see and know doesn’t exist.”