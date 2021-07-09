Kim Kardashian sends temperatures soaring as she bares her sizzling body in tiny purple bikini during getaway

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian showed off her toned bikini body in posts to her social media Friday.

The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star donned a barely-there purple bikini in the shots.

"Good Morning Palm Springs," Kim, 40, captioned the post on Twitter.

The reality stars are no strangers to sharing photos of their bodies.

Kim shared the bikini pictures after her sister Kourtney Kardashian was praised for sharing an unedited bikini photo Thursday on Instagram. Kourtney shared a photo of her backside in a bikini while showing off some cellulite.

The photo was shared to Kourtney's wellness brand's account instead of her own with the link to an interview explaining how to get a "rounder rear."

Kim recently divorced the father of her kids and husband Kanye West. The reality star filed for divorce in February after reports surfaced claiming the two had separated.

Kim later addressed the divorce during a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion in June.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time.