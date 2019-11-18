Meghan Markle addresses tabloid rumors in court documents: report

Meghan Markle is responding to several tabloid rumors that have plagued her time as a member of the royal family in court documents, according to a new report.

Per People magazine, the papers were filed on Nov. 11 by the Duchess of Sussex's legal team in her case against Associated Newspapers, which owns The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. The documents reportedly detail Markle's suit against the publisher.

According to the outlet, citing the court documents, among the rumors addressed is that Markle, 38, and husband, Prince Harry, 35, refurbished their home with expensive and unnecessary amenities in the name of making Frogmore Cottage family-friendly.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY CELEBRATE PRINCE CHARLES' BIRTHDAY WITH NEW PHOTO OF ARCHIE

Rumors indicated that the home now includes $650,000 worth of aircraft soundproofing, a $6,500 copper bathtub as well as a private yoga studio and tennis court. The legal documents show that the home does not contain such luxuries, nor does it include a "guest wing" for Markle's mother to stay in.

The legal documents call rumors of Frogmore's renovation and those like it "untrue" and were made to portray her "negatively."

The filings also address the publishing of Markle's private letters to her father, claiming that it was edited heavily by the press.

"The omitted or suppressed parts of the letter amount to almost half of the actual contents," reads the documents. "The omitted parts demonstrate the claimant’s care for her father and others, as well as her concern about the U.K. tabloid media exploiting her father."

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE WON'T JOIN THE QUEEN FOR CHRISTMAS AT SANDRINGHAM

Similarly, the documents refute claims that Markle dismisses her father's health concerns, explaining that she "has a long history of looking after her father’s welfare and trying to find solutions to any health problems,” as well as her alleged snubbing of him upon not attending her wedding to Harry.

Per People, the documents say Markle reached out to her dad before the wedding in order to “protect him, as well as to ensure that he would be able to come.” In addition, she “did not ignore” her father afterward or argue with him about his decision to not attend, read the papers.

As for rumors that Markle didn't invite her mother to her New York baby shower: "The claimant’s mother was of course invited, and the claimant also offered to buy her airline tickets. However, her mother was unable to attend due to work commitments.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In response to the new legal documents, The Mail on Sunday repeated its initial statement that it will defend the case “with vigor," People reported.

“There is nothing in this document which changes that position,” a spokesman told the BBC.

A rep for the Associated Newspapers did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.