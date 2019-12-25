Kim Kardashian, Kanye West gift North West a jacket owned by Michael Jackson

North West isn’t just a part of pop culture, she now owns pop culture.

As a Christmas present for her 6-year-old daughter, Kim Kardashian purchased a custom velvet jacket worn by Michael Jackson to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997 and again at a screening of his movie “Ghosts.”

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this,” Kardashian, 39, said on her Instagram story. “We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas.”

Kardashian made the winning bid of $65,625 at the auction held by Julien’s Auctions in October, according to E! News. It was only expected to sell for between $10,000 and $20,000, Julien’s said ahead of the auction.

Some alterations were made to the jacket so that it could fit North now. The body and sleeves can be lengthened again as she grows up.

The jacket was designed by Jackson’s longtime fashion collaborators Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush and features a vine motif, white stones, pearls and rhinestone tassels, according to Julien’s.

North is already starting a wardrobe that other stars would be envious of, including a $10,000 Hermès Birkin bag.

