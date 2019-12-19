Kim Kardashian denies 'blackface' claims after magazine photo shoot, report says

Kim Kardashian West, who slipped on a wig and luxurious diamonds to channel late movie icon Elizabeth Taylor in a new photo shoot, is being accused of blackface.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 39, shared footage of the shoot for 7HOLLYWOOD, a self-described avant-garde, international biannual fashion magazine, this week across social media.

Comments of disdain were left on her Instagram accusing the reality superstar of having too-dark makeup, Page Six reported.

One commenter wrote: “She look black in that 2nd photo … hmmm here she go again.”

Similar sentiments were left on the magazine’s Instagram about the mother of four: “Was the point to make her appear more ethnic,” someone wrote. “What’s with the darkening [of] her skin color? She in no way is that complexion naturally. Unacceptable.”

People also took to Twitter to voice their disapproval with long diatribes.

One commenter tweeted: “The thing with Kim Kardashian and her family’s tireless history of cultural appropriation and Blackfishing is that she knows better. They know better. But they continue to do this because they know outrage sells. They’re able to keep their name relevant by doing things like THIS.”

Another tweeted: “This is modern black face! This is retro black face! This is black face black face! Kim Kardashian wants to be black so bad…”

Yet another Twitter user said: “Y'all really finna let Kim Kardashian cosplay as a black woman for the rest of her life and not say nothing huh?”

Reps for Kardashian and the magazine didn’t return Fox News’ request for comment.

A source close to Kardashian told Page Six the allegations of blackface are false.

“It’s the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image,” the source who was on set for the shoot said. “There are multiple covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural. People are so quick to find the negative in everything and also often forget that she is of Armenian descent.”

In the shoot, Kardashian pulled off Taylor's signature look by wearing a black sequined dress that hugged her curves and displayed ample cleavage. She also appeared to be wearing a short wig replicating the Hollywood icon's glamorous brunette bob.

Taylor, who died in 2011 at age 79 from congestive heart failure, was one of the most iconic movie stars of Hollywood's golden era.

Kardashian has faced blackface allegations throughout her career and time in the public eye as a celebrity.

