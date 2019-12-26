Kim Kardashian posts Christmas Eve family photo with Kanye West and children

The Kardashian-West family served up some looks this Christmas season.

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Thursday to show off some festive family snaps that include husband Kanye West along with children North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 1 and Psalm, 7 months.

In the photo set, Kim, 39, simply captioned it, “Christmas Eve 2019.”

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS FAMILY CHRISTMAS CARD WITH KANYE WEST

The photo set shows off Kim’s curvy figure as she rocked a snakeskin dress. Sons Saint, Psalm, daughter Chicago and father Kanye, 42, all donned very similar, all-velvet attire. Daughter North was seen sporting an all-pink blazer and matching pants.

The photo, which has received over 2 million likes, received a positive reception from fans on Instagram.

KARDASHIANS RELEASE CHRISTMAS CARD AFTER DECLARING TRADITION DEAD

“Beautiful family, beautiful photos,” one user wrote.

“Loveeee the fits,” another user wrote, commenting on their attire choices.

“Gorgeous family, you are so very blessed,” another user commented.

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS FAMILY WILL NOT RELEASE CHRISTMAS CARD THIS YEAR: 'KRIS JENNER HAS GIVEN UP'

The Kardashian-West’s Christmas celebration comes as West dropped a new Christianity-themed album entitled “Jesus Is Born” on Christmas — a follow-up to October’s “Jesus Is King.”

West reunited with the Sunday Service Choir for the 19-track gospel album, which the 21-time Grammy-winner released under the Sunday Service Choir moniker instead of his own.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West’s first gospel effort, "Jesus Is King," reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became his ninth consecutive chart-topping debut, tying the record held by rapper Eminem.

The newly born-again believer has made waves through his Sunday Service events, most recently held at Joel Osteen's megachurch, Lakewood Church, in Houston, before releasing his opera titled "Nebuchadnezzar." A second opera, titled "Mary," debuted earlier this month.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.