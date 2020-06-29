Kim Kardashian dyes her hair red, while sister Khloé goes back to brunette: 'Do you love it?'

Kim and Khloé Kardashian are both switching up their hairstyles.

Kim, who often makes substantial alterations to her hair, had left her mane untouched during the coronavirus stay-at-home period amid the ongoing global pandemic, and now that cities are beginning to reopen, Kardashian is changing with the times as well.

After telling her fans that her “hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time” and teasing in March that she may go blonde after the quarantine was lifted, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star went in an entirely different direction and debuted a fiery look that sent fans into a frenzy.

"You guys I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?" the beauty entrepreneur asked her fans on social media on Monday as she shared a number of looks debuting her newly-colored red hair.

Kardashian’s personal hairstylist Chris Appleton confirmed to People magazine on Monday that the reality star had indeed dyed her hair as some fans had initially believed the new 'do was a wig given the fact that she said in March she was “contemplating dyeing it blonde when we can have human interaction again.”

Then, in April, Appleton shared a series of photos of the 39-year-old’s numerous hair shades and asked social media users which was their favorite.

"Slide through & Tell me what your fav Kim K hair color is. My vote,” wrote Appleton at the time, to which Kardashian responded, “Red.”

The mother of four wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian clan to switch up her look.

To ring in her 36th birthday over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian traded her signature blonde locks for a shiny brunette palate and posted a number of looks to her social media timeline from her party at sister Kylie Jenner’s Holmby Hills compound.

“Birthday Glam. Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics. Btw... I’m loving my brown hair,” Khloe wrote Monday on Instagram. “I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now.”

Khloe first teased that she had grown fond of the new look in late May when she tested the new change and said she might be keeping it around a little longer.

She also elicited quite the response from her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who’s the father to her 2-year-old daughter True, when he commented on her post with heart eyes and two fire emojis.