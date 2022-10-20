Kris Jenner wants kids to wear her ashes around their necks when she dies

In a new episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kris Jenner underwent hip replacement surgery. The procedure was filmed, and viewers were provided with a discretionary warning at the beginning of the program.

Things quickly shifted to the matriarch's home base, where she was visited by her daughter, Khloé Kardashian. In the middle of their discussion, Jenner's youngest daughter Kylie called her sister and joined in on the conversation regarding Jenner's recovery.

Jenner revealed that her daughter Kim had a peculiar request for her surgeon, telling Khloé and Kylie, "Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it."

While Khloé seemed perplexed at the concept, asking "What kind?" both Kylie and Jenner were puzzled, with the former saying, "That is weird." The momager of six said, "It's creepy."

Without skipping a beat, Khloé chimed in to remind her mother of another bizarre anecdote she had previously shared, saying, "Remember when you wanted your ashes - you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?"

"That's a great idea," Jenner responded enthusiastically. However, Khloé was not as interested, finding this particular idea to be "weird." Jenner assured her daughter that it was not peculiar.

Jenner revealed that Kylie did not want her to be cremated, while Khloé delved into the requirements she had laid out in her own will.

"My family and I, we talk about wills, death. We tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen. If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week and that's in my will cuz people are gonna visit me," said the 38-year-old Khloé.

The women also discussed the possibility of arranging for their own family mausoleum, which was mostly shot down by Kylie.