Kim Kardashian denies gifting JFK's bloody shirt to North West: 'That is a sick joke'

Kim Kardashian is shooting down rumors she gifted her daughter North West a bloody shirt worn by former President John F. Kennedy.

On Monday, the reality star was horrified to learn Refinery29 published a report based on a fake Instagram Story from a user pretending to be her. The disturbing post showed a bloody button-down shirt with the caption, "Along with Michael Jackson's jacket and hat, North also got the shirt John F. Kennedy wore when he was assassinated."

It is unknown if the shirt in the fake post was actually ever worn by Kennedy on the day he died in 1963.

KIM KARDASHIAN POSTS CHRISTMAS EVE FAMILY PHOTO WITH KANYE WEST AND CHILDREN

One Twitter user called attention to the outlet's mistake, prompting Kardashian, 39, to set the record straight.

"WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK's shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted," she tweeted.

The Instagram Story came days after Kardashian announced that she purchased North, 6, the velvet jacket Michael Jackson wore to Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday party. The one-of-a-kind item reportedly came with a $65,000 price tag.

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS FAMILY CHRISTMAS CARD WITH KANYE WEST

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this,” Kardashian said on her Instagram at the time. “We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas.”

Kardashian later announced on social media that she also purchased North the exact hat Jackson wore in his "Smooth Criminal" music video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following Kardashian's response on Monday, Refinery29 removed the photo and explained the error.

"This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed," the website wrote.