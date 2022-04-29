Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson spotted supporting the reality TV star in court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson was in attendance at the trial for closing arguments Thursday.

The "Saturday Night Live" star sat in the back of the courtroom during closings and greeted Kim with a hug and a kiss in the hallway outside before they and the rest of the family were ushered by deputies into a private waiting area they’ve used throughout the trial.

Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna is suing Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kris and Kylie Jenner for defamation and interference with contract, alleging they sought to get the couple's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" spinoff "Rob & Chyna," canceled before its second season.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has accused Blac Chyna of attacking Rob on Dec. 15. The alleged altercation included Chyna holding a gun to Rob's head "several times" and wrapping a phone-charging cord around his neck, according to testimony.

In her closing argument, Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani argued that it was unreasonable for the four women to have believed that her client violently attacked her former fiancé Rob Kardashian.

"Forget who they are; forget about how famous they are," Ciani told the jury. "Was it reasonable for the defendants to believe that their son or brother’s version of the events that he had been brutally attacked?"

Kardashian attorney David G. Rhodes argued during his closing that the women had every reason to believe the accounts of the attack from Rob and from Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, who arrived at the scene, broke up the dispute and was a key defense witness.

The jury began deliberations on Thursday following the closing arguments.

Kim and Davidson first sparked romance rumors after the reality TV star appeared on "SNL" in October.

As Davidson and Kim's relationship has continued to make headlines, Kanye West has publicly ranted about Davidson on social media. The rapper even included Davidson in his "Eazy" music video, where he kidnapped and buried the comedian .

Following the drama, Kardashian opened up about feeling "at peace" in her relationship with Davidson during an interview on "Good Morning America."

"I am a relationship kind of girl for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kim said. "Obviously, I want to take my time. But I'm very happy and very content, and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.