Kid Rock turns heads in Trump Oval Office meeting with bedazzled, patriotic outift

Kid Rock isn’t afraid to show his patriotism.

The "All Summer Long" entertainer joined President Trump in the office on Monday where he turned heads in a bedazzled outfit covered with patriotic themes like the flag, stars and eagles.

His flamboyant getup got the notice of Fox News’ senior White House correspondent, Peter Doocy.

"Did Biden do news conferences like this, Peter? I don't think so!" Trump said while talking to reporters in the Oval Office.

'No," Doocy answered, joking, "he's never stood next to someone who looks like they were about to get shot out of a cannon."

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, cracked up at the joke before giving Doocy a hug.

The 54-year-old stood next to the president at the Resolute desk while he signed an executive order about cracking down on extra fees and bots that resell concert tickets on online sites.

"Anyone who's bought a concert ticket in the last decade, maybe 20 years, no matter what your politics are, knows it is a conundrum," Kid Rock said at the ceremony. "If you buy a ticket for $100 by the time you check it out, it's $170. You don't know what you can charge for it, but more importantly, these bots you know. They come in to get all the good tickets to your favorite shows you want to go to, and then they're relisted immediately for sometimes a 400% or 500% markup."

Nashville-based designer Manuel Cuervas made the custom outfit for the rocker, a representative for Kid Rock told Fox News Digital.

Cuervas, 91, has dressed a number of celebrities, including John Wayne, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn.

"Kid Rock said, ‘Make me the most patriotic suit that you can,'" his representative told Fox News Digital.

The representative noted that the outfit says "250" on it, which is a reference to the 250th anniversary of the country next year.

The singer has been wearing the outfit at his shows and thought it would "pop" at the White House before he later changed into a suit for dinner with Trump and Bill Maher that night, the representative said.

The "Bawitdaba" singer also gifted Trump a personalized, custom-made Les Paul guitar, which was on display during the Oval Office signing.

"That’s the most unique outfit, the most patriotic thing I’ve ever seen a man wear," Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade said of the outfit.

Reaction on social media was more mixed, with some applauding his rock-star style and others comparing it with criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit in an Oval Office meeting in February.

Kid Rock was also seen playing a piano at the White House that was presented to Franklin Roosevelt during his presidency.

"In 1938, this grand piano was presented to President Franklin D. Roosevelt for the White House by the Steinway family. It’s the 300,000th Steinway, a mahogany showcase with gilded eagles," White House Faith Director Jenny Korn said in a X post with video of Kid Rock playing. "@KidRock now joins history with many musicians who have played before him like Duke Ellington, BB King and Presidents Nixon & Truman."