Is Khloe Kardashian in a relationship? Past partners include Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has been in many public relationships during her time in the spotlight. Most recently, there have been rumors circulating that she has been linked to an unnamed private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim Kardashian, but she has not confirmed that or any other current relationship at this time.

Kardashian's first public relationship was in 2008 with Rashad McCants, but the two called it quits in 2009. In 2009, she was in a brief relationship with Derrick Ward and then started dating Lamar Odom. The two were married just around a month after they met. Kardashian and Odom split up in 2013 but the divorce was put on hold in October 2015 after he overdosed. In May 2016, she filed for divorce again and the two officially were divorced in December.

Kardashian also was linked to Matt Kemp, French Montana, Rick Fox, James Harden and Odell Beckham Jr. In 2016, she started dating Tristan Thompson on and off until January 2022.

Did Khloe and French split?

Khloe Kardashian dated rapper French Montana on and off from 2013 to 2014. They split up for good in December 2014.

Is Khloe Kardashian having another child with Tristan?

News broke in July 2022 that Khloe Kardashian was having another child with Tristan Thompson. The former couple already has one child together, a daughter named True Thompson that was born in 2018. At the time, Thompson had one other child, Prince Thompson who he had with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Prince was born the same year he started dating the Kardashian sister.

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship has been rocky to say the least. They have been on again off again since they first got together and Thompson has been caught cheating on Kardashian on many occasions throughout their relationship. In December 2021, after the couple had been pretty much back together, news got to Kardashian and the rest of the public that a woman named Maralee Nichols had filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson after they had a fling in March of that year that let to her pregnancy. Nichols gave birth to Theo Thompson and Tristan confirmed to be the father. He issued a public apology to everyone he hurt, and specifcally to Khloe.

This scandal wasn't the complete end of the story though, because in July 2022, shocking news surfaced that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting baby number two via surrogate. According to the announcement, the baby was conceived back in November before Khloe knew about the lawsuit and before the two split up.

Why is Khloe Kardashian famous?

Khloe Kardashian was born and raised in Los Angeles, California and reality television is where she and her family really struck gold. She was on the reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" from 2007 to 2021. The show went on for 20 seasons before its end. During that time, she also was in some of her own spin off shows like "Khloe and Lamar," "Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons" and "Kocktails with Khloe." She also hosted "Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian."

In 2016, she started her own clothing line "Good American" and in 2022, the first season of her families new reality show "The Kardashians" came out on Hulu. A second season is coming out at the end of the year.