Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kardashians
Published

Khloe Kardashian shuts down romance rumors: ‘Not seeing' anyone

Khloe Kardashian was rumored to be dating a NBA player after Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is clearing the air.

The "Kardashians" star responded to rumors on Friday that she was "seeing another NBA player" after her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson’s most recent cheating scandal played out on the season finale of the Hulu show.

"Definitely NOT True!!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul," Kardashian responded on an Instagram post sharing the allegations. 

Khloé Kardashian responded to speculation that she's dating again after the latest Tristan Thompson scandal.

Khloé Kardashian responded to speculation that she's dating again after the latest Tristan Thompson scandal. (Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

"I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON BREAK UP AGAIN

Thompson is the father of Kardashian's daughter, True, 4. The athlete has come under fire several times before for his past infidelities, notably when Kardashian was pregnant. 

He also was at the center of a cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

His most recent scandal was aired on the reality series. Thompson was sued for child support in December by Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer from Texas. The pair were in a sexual relationship for months and conceived their son. 

Khloe Kardashian says she's focusing on herself for the time being.

Khloe Kardashian says she's focusing on herself for the time being. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Thompson is also the father to his son Prince, 5, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

Kardashian addressed the scandal during a Disney FYC screening and Q&A that was held on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time," Kardashian said. "And I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things.

She added: "Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us."

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share their daughter, True, 4.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share their daughter, True, 4. (Photo by Jerritt Clark)

While the Kardashian family traveled to Portofino, Italy to see Kourtney Kardashian marry Travis Barker in May, Thompson spent some father-daughter time with True.

Thompson shared a video of True applying hair care products to his hair. True applied a generous amount on top of his head, which he replied with, "Oh, wow! That's a big one! Okay… The waves are going to be looking like a tsunami, right?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also referred to his daughter as his "twin" during the same night.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending