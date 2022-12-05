Khloe Kardashian posts cryptic relationship advice on the anniversary of Tristan Thompson scandal

Reality television star Khloe Kardashian shared a now-deleted story to her Instagram offering cryptic relationship advice on the one-year anniversary of the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal.

Kardashian has dated a number of high-profile celebrities and athletes, including Thompson, French Montana and Lamar Odom. Over the weekend, however, she gave her Instagram followers advice on how to deal with not being loved in a relationship.

"Advice of the day: You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they don’t already appreciate," the message read on her now-deleted profile story, according to PageSix.

The 38-year-old shared the message exactly one year ago, when it was revealed that Thompson had fathered a child with Marlee Nichols while the pair were engaged. Both Thompson and Kardashian share two young children – a son and a daughter.

The second post on Kardashian's story included a quote that stated, "Things have a miraculous way of working out. Trust that." The last slide read, "Really proud of the way I been [sic] bouncing back from things sent to destroy me."

The couple's relationship has a history of infidelity that dates back to 2018. Just before Kardashian gave birth to her daughter True, video reports of Thompson being intimate with others women surfaced.

Kardashian forgave Thompson, but a year later, in February 2019, they split up after Thompson allegedly cheated on her with Kyle Jenner's former close friend Jordyn Woods.

The pair reconciled again during the COVID-19 pandemic but currently remain separated after the latest scandal broke last year.