Fans cry Photoshop as Khloe Kardashian morphs into a human Barbie

Is that Barbie or Khloe Kardashian?

The 34-year-old "Revenge Body" star is virtually unrecognizable in an Instagram snap she posted Monday, in which she bears an uncanny resemblance to the Mattel icon.

The likeness accented even further by her hot pink floral top draped below her shoulders, exposing a hint of sideboob.

She captioned the photo, "That golden hour glow."

Kardashian appears heavily contoured with cosmetics courtesy of makeup artist Hrush Achemyan, and beachy waves from hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons (who reposted the photo saying he was "obsessed" with her).

While most fans just fawned over her beauty, some pointed out the stark differences between this version of Kardashian and the one they'd gotten used to seeing on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

"Golden hour and tons of Photoshop," mudra_mode commented on the photo.

"Which app does she use to make her so different? This is not you Khloe..does someone know what she does?" user SonyKori wrote, while another user griped, "this is insanely photoshopped."

Another commenter was unimpressed with Kardashian's makeup, telling the reality star, "Blend your nose."

She also sports significantly full lips in the shot — though not as full as her so-called "pregnancy lips" that she boasted while carrying daughter True.

"PSA I was pregnant during the entire season of KUWTK. Some women get 'pregnancy lips.' I was one of them," she lamented in August after fans questioned her fuller pout. "So my lips look crazy and massive. Trust me I know and I HATED it!"

"A lot of wild s--- happens to your body and face while pregnant. It's out of our control," she continued. "Most people don't have to film during an entire pregnancy so just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips."

Kardashian has also been open about the difficulties she's faced with her post-baby body since giving birth to daughter True in April.

"I'm still working on it. And it will come in time … I hope LOL," she replied to a fan on Instagram in July. "But sitting down I have a completely different stomach then I used to have LOL I really can't even talk about it.”