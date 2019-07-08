Khloe Kardashian responds to criticism over daughter True's toy Bentley

To her fans, it looks like Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are living in a material world.

On Sunday, Kardashian, 35, posted a video to Instagram of her 1-year-old daughter playing in a glittering pink Bentley children’s car.

“Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world,” one critic commented. “I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bare (sic) to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad.”

“Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley?” Khloé wrote back. “It’s a toy, no reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way I’m sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile.”

The commenter returned to write, “we can improve as people, though – myself 100% included,” prompting Khloé to respond, “I personally don’t believe that all we ‘do is spend money on worthless materialism.’ I’m not here to prove what I do or don’t do. But what I can say is that I’m able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night.”

“Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love and as well with material items,” she admitted. “She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love … We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way that we chose.”

However, after another user claimed that she “should donate some of those cars to women who would love to have as much fun” as she does with True, Khloé responded, “But babe you have no idea what I donate and who I don’t need to.”

“Charity is not something to be boastful about. Unless you are bringing awareness to a certain organization there is no reason to big yourself up off someone’s struggles,” she said. “Focus on you and let God handle the rest. If folks are being charitable then God will have their back. If folks are not being charitable then God will handle that.”

“Let’s all worry about strangers less and ourselves more!” Khloé concluded.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.