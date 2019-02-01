Kourtney Kardashian answers critic who questioned her lingerie photo

Kourtney Kardashian had a simple reply Friday to an Instagram follower who appeared to mockingly question a photo of her posing in lingerie.

The exchange happened after the reality star posted a photo of herself on social media, where she appeared to sit on a bathroom floor and lean against a tub while wearing only a bra and underwear. She captioned the picture “Busy until further notice.”

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SPORTS BEIGE ‘KANYE FOR PRESIDENT’ HAT

The post, which had more than 1.8 million likes by Friday evening, was flooded with comments including one that said, “the most touching birthday wish for stormi.”

The remark was likely in reference to her niece Stormi Webster, whose first birthday was Friday, according to E! News.

But Kardashian appeared to take the comment in stride, tagging the commenter and replying back: “@markosgrammatikos she doesn’t have Instagram yet, but Stormi if you’re reading this Happy 1st Birthday!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in the day, Kardashian’s sister and Stormi’s mom, Kylie Jenner, took to Instagram in honor of the day and posted a tender message for her daughter.

“how did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours,” Jenner wrote. “I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth.”