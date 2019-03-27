Khloe Kardashian sends Good American clothes to fan after backlash for response to her working overtime for jeans

Khloe Kardashian sent a fan Good American clothing after the reality star received backlash for saying it was “cute” the potential customer needed to work overtime to afford a pair of the brand’s jeans.

Kaelynn Abner tweeted Tuesday that she received a package from Kardashian and the Good American team filled with several of the brand’s items, including a jean skirt, several pairs of jeans and bike shorts.

“I still can’t believe my tweet got so much attention. I have adored @khloekardashian for so long and am so thankful she took the time out of her day to send me some AMAZING clothes,” Abner wrote on Twitter. “I never once took her tweet to be anything other than positive. My bulletin board says it all!!”

Kardashian responded to Abner by calling her a “positive soul.”

“I am so happy you received your Good American goodies!! Keep working hard and being such a positive soul,” the 34-year-old said.

Abner had tweeted on March 15 that she needed to work 20 hours in order to afford a pair of Good American jeans that could cost up to $179, according to the brand's website.

“So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans...and I’m in love with them...catch me picking up extra shifts,” Abner wrote, to which Kardashian responded, “Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them.”

Some social media users called out Kardashian for her response and claimed it was “out of touch.” Others defended the reality star and said the tweet was taken out of context.

“Sick,” one Twitter user wrote. “She doesn’t even realize how tone deaf this is bc she’s been rich her whole life lol. “Being poor is so cute! lol.”’

Another wrote, “Give her a coupon code or a discount or something. Damn.”

Abner didn’t seem to be offended by Kardashian’s response. She tweeted on March 16 that she was “still obsessing over” Kardashian replying to her tweet.