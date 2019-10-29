Khloe Kardashian shows off new brunette hair for KKW campaign

Khloe Kardashian is back to brown hair, revealing her new mane in a campaign for a collaboration with one of her sister's fragrance brands.

Kim Kardashian turned to her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, to help launch a new diamond-inspired fragrance collection for her KKW brand, called the "KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloe."

This is the first time in years the three Kardashian siblings have worked together on a business project, other than their reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," according to People magazine.

The reality stars unveiled the theme of the collection by posting photos on social media.

Each sister held a different larger-than-life perfume bottle while sporting catsuits and voluminous dark curls.

Kim, 39, posted the campaign shoot on her Instagram and said: "Each of the fragrances really capture us individually."

"This collection is really special because it’s the first fragrance collaboration I’ve done with Kourtney and Khloe for my line," she said. "My scent is fresh and floral and becomes warmer as I wear it throughout the day. I can’t wait for you guys to smell how amazing these scents are!!!"

Kourtney, 40, said she "wanted to create a vibrant one that matches my classic, playful vibe. The combination of Golden Berries, Jasmine and Vanilla is refreshing."

Khloe, 35, also posted the photos and said she "wanted to create a fragrance that feels feminine, sexy and strong when I wear it. It’s such a dreamy scent with a mix of sweet florals and musk that can be worn from day to night."

"I’ve been wearing this non-stop and love it more and more every day," the mother of 1-year-old True said.

Instead of the platinum blonde hair that she's been rocking for a long time, Khloe sported brown curls for the campaign shoot.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kourtney kept their hair its natural, deep brown color.

The KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection launches on Friday.