©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kevin Spacey receives unconditional bail from UK court in sexual assault case

Spacey 'strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case'

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Actor Kevin Spacey received an unconditional bail from a U.K. court in his sexual assault case Thursday.

Spacey, 62, has been accused of sexual offenses by three men in the U.K., amounting to four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The alleged crimes took place between 2005 and 2013, and the accusers are all now in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey has yet to enter a plea on the charges, although his lawyer claimed Spacey "strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case." 

KEVIN SPACEY: JUDGE RULES SEXUAL ASSAULT LAWSUIT AGAINST EMBATTLED ACTOR CAN PROCEED

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing on Monday, June 3, 2019, at district court in Nantucket, Mass. 

Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing on Monday, June 3, 2019, at district court in Nantucket, Mass.  (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

JUDGE ORDERS KEVIN SPACEY ACCUSER TO REVEAL HIS IDENTITY IN ORDER TO CONTINUE WITH LAWSUIT

Spacey's prolific Hollywood career came crashing down in 2017 following allegations from actor Anthony Rapp that Spacey had made sexual advances toward him when he was a teenager.

This is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of actor Kevin Spacey, left, in the dock at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

This is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of actor Kevin Spacey, left, in the dock at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)

Spacey's most recent major project was the "House of Cards" on Netflix, where he played the corrupt politician Frank Underwood.

Spacey's U.K. trial has yet to receive an official start date.

