Kevin Spacey receives unconditional bail from UK court in sexual assault case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Kevin Spacey received an unconditional bail from a U.K. court in his sexual assault case Thursday.

Spacey, 62, has been accused of sexual offenses by three men in the U.K., amounting to four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The alleged crimes took place between 2005 and 2013, and the accusers are all now in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey has yet to enter a plea on the charges, although his lawyer claimed Spacey "strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case."

KEVIN SPACEY: JUDGE RULES SEXUAL ASSAULT LAWSUIT AGAINST EMBATTLED ACTOR CAN PROCEED

JUDGE ORDERS KEVIN SPACEY ACCUSER TO REVEAL HIS IDENTITY IN ORDER TO CONTINUE WITH LAWSUIT

Spacey's prolific Hollywood career came crashing down in 2017 following allegations from actor Anthony Rapp that Spacey had made sexual advances toward him when he was a teenager.

Spacey's most recent major project was the "House of Cards" on Netflix, where he played the corrupt politician Frank Underwood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spacey's U.K. trial has yet to receive an official start date.