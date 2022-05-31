Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily appear' in UK court after being slapped with 4 sexual assault charges: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Embattled actor Kevin Spacey has said he will "voluntarily appear" in the U.K. to defend himself against allegations that he raped three men in separate incidents years apart, according to a recent report.

Spacey, through his representatives, released a statement to ABC’s "Good Morning America," in which he thanked the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service for reminding the public "that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise."

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," the statement further reads.

Spacey was charged last week with four counts of sexually assaulting three men in the U.K.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday that the charges against the award-winning actor "follow a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police." Spacey, 62, was also charged with "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," the agency said.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the service’s Special Crime Division, said the charges follow a review of evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police.

Spacey was questioned by British police in 2019 over assault claims from several men.

The former "House of Cards" star ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey won the best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty."

His celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager.

Spacey denies the allegations and is currently trying to have a sex abuse lawsuit from Rapp in New York thrown out.

A separate criminal case brought against Spacey, an indecent assault and battery charge stemming from the alleged groping of an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket resort, was dismissed by Massachusetts prosecutors in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.