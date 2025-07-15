Kevin Spacey demands release of all Jeffrey Epstein files, says he has 'nothing to fear'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Spacey is demanding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

On Tuesday, the 65-year-old actor spoke out as the Trump administration continues to face backlash over its handling of documents in Epstein’s sex trafficking case. Leaders of the Department of Justice and the FBI have come under fire after closing an inquiry into the case without releasing new files.

"Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough. I hate to make this about me — but the media already has," Spacey wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

KEVIN SPACEY DOWNPLAYS JEFFREY EPSTEIN CONNECTION AFTER HE WAS NAMED ON FLIGHT LOG

In December 2021, Epstein's former pilot, Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., named Spacey during testimony for Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial.

At the time, Visoski claimed Spacey had once flown on one of Epstein's planes.

In January 2024, Spacey was among the celebrities whose names appeared in a trove of unsealed documents relating to Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Maxwell.

The late disgraced financier had many high-profile connections, including former U.S. presidents, foreign prime ministers and Britain's Prince Andrew , as well as Hollywood stars, leading academics, people in the modeling and fashion industries and other public figures.

None of the celebrities named in the court documents, which included Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Jackson, Cameron Diaz, Cate Blanchett and Bruce Willis among others, were accused of any wrongdoing. The stars' names were mentioned by Giuffre and another alleged Epstein victim, Johanna Sjoberg.

Though Spacey's name appeared in the documents, Sjoberg denied ever meeting the two-time Oscar winner. However, Spacey's inclusion in the documents was met with additional scrutiny as he has faced several allegations of sexual misconduct in recent years.

In July 2020, the Telegraph released a photo of Spacey and Maxwell sitting side by side on thrones belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth and her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was taken in 2002 in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. At the time, the U.K. outlet reported that Spacey and Maxwell had been invited to the Throne Room by Prince Andrew, who was a friend of Epstein.

Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew in 2021, accusing the British royal of being one of the individuals who sexually exploited her when she was a teenager trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell. Andrew settled with Giuffre in 2022 for an undisclosed sum, agreeing to make a "substantial donation" to her survivors’ organization. Giuffre died by suicide at the age of 41 in April.

In a June 2024 appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Spacey addressed his photo with Maxwell and explained why his name had appeared on flight logs for one of Epstein's planes.

The "American Beauty" actor recalled that he had accompanied former President Bill Clinton on an eight-day humanitarian trip to Africa and South Africa in 2002. At the end of the trip, Spacey said that Clinton had received an invitation to fly to London and give a speech. Spacey told Morgan that after arriving in London, Clinton invited him to visit Buckingham Palace and meet Prince Andrew.

"I think there were 21 guests of the Clinton Foundation when we went to Africa and South Africa. Something like 18 or so people came to Buckingham Palace that morning," Spacey recalled. "We were wandering through and there were people that brought us into the Throne Room and I sat down and a bunch of people came and sat down next to me and a bunch of pictures were taken and then we went up and we met Prince Andrew. I'd never met him before. I've not seen him since."

Spacey explained that in 2015, he began seeing reports and social media posts that he had "flown to Jeffrey Epstein's island" and he had "abused young girls." The actor claimed that he had not known of Epstein until that point.

"I have since learned who he is, and I have been able to go back and find out that the airplane that we flew on for this humanitarian mission was owned by Jeffrey Epstein. And then learned, ‘Oh, he was actually on some of those flights.’ And this Maxwell woman was on some of those fights. I didn't know him. I've never spent any time with him. I was with the Clinton Foundation people. That's who I was with."

He continued, "This Maxwell woman, she was one of many people that sat down next to me in that throne room. I have no relationship with her. I had no relationship with him. He's not my friend, I'm not a confidante, I've never spent time with him."

However, Spacey claimed that he was concerned for Clinton since he claimed there were "young girls" on the flights during their trips with Epstein.

"I didn't want to be around this guy because I felt he put the president at risk on that trip to South Africa because there were these young girls," he said. "And we were like, ‘Who is this guy?’ So I will say this — there were young girls on those flights."

"And that's been out," he continued. "They've talked about it. But here's my point. There's a big difference between not remembering that I met some guy and some woman on a humanitarian trip where my focus was entirely on what we were there to do, and not remembering whether I went to somebody's island. So I never went to Jeffrey Epstein's island."

Spacey concluded by telling Morgan that he had never seen Epstein or Maxwell again since the trip and the Buckingham Palace visit.

Epstein, who was a convicted child sex predator, died in a prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex-trafficking minors. In 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

In 2017, Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by several men. Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to come forward, alleging that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him at a party in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and the "The Usual Suspects" star was 27. Spacey has denied all allegations against him.

The actor subsequently lost his leading role on Netflix's "House of Cards" and faced a number of lawsuits brought by the alleged victims. In 2022, a federal jury found Spacey not liable for assaulting Rapp in a civil lawsuit that the "Star Trek: Discovery" star filed against him. The following year, Spacey was acquitted of nine charges of sexual assault from four men after a trial in the U.K.