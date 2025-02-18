Guy Pearce accuses Kevin Spacey of targeting him in 'ugly' confrontations while filming 'LA Confidential'

Guy Pearce is reflecting on a difficult time in his career.

During a recent appearance on THR's "Awards Chatter" podcast, the Australian actor opened up about his experience working with Kevin Spacey – who was blacklisted from Hollywood after sexual assault claims from various men first surfaced in 2017 – on "L.A. Confidential" in the mid-90s.

"Even though I probably was a victim to a degree, I was certainly not a victim, by any means, to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators," he said.

KEVIN SPACEY FOUND NOT GUILTY IN SEXUAL ASSAULT TRIAL

Pearce, who admitted to brushing off Spacey's alleged advances back then, said he was "scared" of the veteran actor to a certain extent.

"I did that for five months, and really I was sort of scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man," said Pearce, who played police officer Ed Exley in the movie. "He’s extremely charming and brilliant at what he does – really impressive, etc. He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question."

"The only days I feel safe are the days when [Simon Baker] is on set because I’m dumped like a hot potato, and [Kevin] focuses on [Simon] because he was 10 times prettier than I am," he added.

Pearce got emotional when recalling the first time he heard reports of allegations made by fellow actor Anthony Rapp against Spacey in 2017.

"I was in London working on something, and I heard [the reports] and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop. I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever. That was a really incredible wake-up call," he said.

Since then, said Pearce, he's "had a couple of confrontations with Kevin" that "got ugly."

A representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In 2018, Pearce described Spacey as a "handsy guy" back in the mid-90s while appearing on Australian TV.

"Tough one to talk about at the moment. Amazing actor. Incredible actor. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah... He’s a handsy guy," the Australian actor told interviewer Andrew Denton at the time. "Thankfully I was 29, and not 14." Pearce was referring to Rapp, who was the first to come out against Spacey in October 2017.

Shortly after his comments, Pearce later said he regretted the way he revealed his truth.

"I very much understand it’s too sensitive a topic to be brushed off," Pearce said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald in 2018. "I addressed and handled the situation when it took place, hence my regret at making it public now."

Spacey was acquitted on sexual misconduct charges in July 2023 after four weeks of testimony. Spacey had pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The jury found him not guilty.

"I imagine that many of you can understand that there's a lot for me to process after what has just happened today," Spacey said after court. "But I would like to say that I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts, carefully, before they reached their decision."

"I am humbled by the outcome today," he added. "I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security, Evan Lowenstein, and all those who took care of us every single day, my legal team... for being here every day."

In 2024, actors Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson came to Spacey's defense and urged Hollywood to embrace the disgraced actor after his acquittal.

"I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work," Stone told The Telegraph . "He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will."

"It’s terrible that [aspiring actors] are blaming him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn’t get their secret agendas," she added.

Neeson shared the same sentiment and said, "I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him. Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He’s sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of humor. He is also one of our finest artists in the theater and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.