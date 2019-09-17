Kevin Hart sued by woman in sex video extortion plot

Montia Sabbag, the woman who appeared in an alleged intimate video with Kevin Hart that was used in an attempt to extort the comedian in 2017, is suing the star for $60 million.

In court documents obtained by People, Sabbag accuses the 40-year-old funny man of intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and invasion of privacy.

Sabbag alleges that Hart knew about the video and let his friend, Jonathan Jackson, into his suite to record Sabbag without her knowledge nor her consent. Sabbag claims that Hart was trying to use the scandal for publicity for his "Irresponsible Tour, which was a record-breaking comedy and to increase his overall pop culture status."

KEVIN HART 'AT A LOSS FOR WORDS' AFTER FRIEND IS CHARGED WITH ALLEGED EXTORTION IN SEX TAPE PLOT

In September 2017, Hart admitted to his “bad error in judgment” and apologized to his wife Eniko Parrish, who was then expecting her first child with the actor, and his two older children – Heaven, 12 and Hendrix, 9 – after it was revealed he'd been filmed engaging in sexually suggestive behavior with Sabbag.

KEVIN HART APOLOGIZES, REVEALS EXTORTION PLOT

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back,” Hart said on Instagram. “And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did.”

In May 2018, 41-year-old Jackson was charged with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter for allegedly leaking the video.

KEVIN HART TALKS OSCARS SCANDAL

Prosecutors alleged that Jackson tried to extort an undisclosed amount from Hart in August 2017, then tried to sell the video to celebrity news websites.

Shortly after the charges were announced, Hart tweeted: "Mind blown...Hurt...at a lost for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW."

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who said in September that someone secretly filmed "bedroom images" of her client Sabbag with Hart in a hotel suite, praised the charges.

911 AUDIO FROM KEVIN HART'S CRASH REVEALED

KEVIN HART WALKING AGAIN BUT IN 'EXCRUCIATING PAIN' AFTER CAR CRASH

"Montia and I are delighted that the alleged extortionist is being brought to justice," Bloom said on Twitter at the time. "As a crime victim in this case, Montia has fully cooperated with the police since the beginning."

When the sex video was first released, Sabbag – who is on her third attorney – said she did not intend to sue Hart, whom she considered to also be a victim of the extortion plot.

KEVIN HART'S WIFE SAYS HE'LL BE 'JUST FINE' FOLLOWING CAR ACCIDENT

Meanwhile, sources told TMZ that Hart has been working with the D.A. on the case against Jackson — something they claim he likely wouldn't do if he were somehow involved with filming Sabbag intentionally.

Hart's attorneys reportedly refuse to give Sabbag a cent and sources told the site that there will not be a settlement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Hart did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.