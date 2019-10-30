Katy Perry sued for $150G over old Halloween pic in Hillary Clinton costume

Katy Perry is being taken to task over a paparazzi photo that the pop music superstar shared on her Instagram page in 2016.

The image in question showed the “Roar” songstress completely transformed into Hillary Clinton for a Halloween costume party. It also shows a pal of Perry’s dressed as Bill Clinton. (Perry's now-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, was a cartoonish version of President Trump.)

"❤️BILL & HILL 4EVA❤️,” the “American Idol” judge captioned the post, which remained on her Instagram profile as of Wednesday afternoon and has over 558,000 likes.

Backgrid, the photo agency that owns the rights to the image, is suing Perry for $150,000, claiming the singer had been contacted multiple times from 2017 to as recently as early this month about her use of the photo. Still, reps for Perry have failed to pay the agency to license the photo, according to E! News.

Perry isn’t a stranger to litigation. Just last month, the 13-time Grammy-nominee and her collaborators were ordered to fork over $2.78 million after a federal jury found that she'd copied one of her hit songs.

The jury found that Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse,” which spent four weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in early 2014 and was performed at the Super Bowl, copied a 2009 Christian rap song titled “Joyful Noise.”

It was an underdog victory for rapper Marcus Gray, a relatively obscure artist once known as Flame.

The amount fell well short of the nearly $20 million sought by attorneys for Gray and the two co-writers of "Joyful Noise" — Emanuel Lambert and Chike Ojukwu — but they said they were pleased.

