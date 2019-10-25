Demi Lovato stuns in Marie Antoinette-inspired Halloween costume

Demi Lovato took Halloween to another level when she donned a Marie Antoinette costume on Instagram.

Lovato, 27, posted a series of images on Thursday, showing off the intricate details of her Queen of France attire. The costume featured a busty corset, thick white makeup and an enormous bouffant wig.

“Halloween round 1... I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!!” Lovato captioned the image. “It’s my time to shine 😝✨ glam team killed it 🙌🏼👏🏼."

The pop star was given a full makeover by hairstylist Paul Norton along with celebrity makeup and hair artist Etienne Ortega in preparation for an undisclosed Halloween event. Fans were completely stunned by the magnificent costume.

“You are so beautiful 😍,” one user commented.

“Perfect,” another user simply stated.