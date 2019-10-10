Celebrity Halloween costumes: A look back at some of the most iconic ones

With Halloween just around the corner, it's time to start brainstorming costume ideas. Whether you're going for something funny or something classic, you can always turn to the stars for some ideas.

Here's a look back at some iconic costumes donned by your favorite celebs.

Harry Styles as Elton John

Last year, rock star and former member of One Direction Harry Styles paid tribute to one of his biggest musical influences.

DEMI LOVATO STUNS IN MARIE ANTOINETTE-INSPIRED HALLOWEEN COSTUME

To celebrate the spooky holiday, Styles, 25, donned the iconic bedazzled baseball uniform.

Rita Ora as Post Malone

In 2018, the "I Will Never Let You Down" singer, 28, dressed up as fellow musician Post Malone.

Not only did she don the costume for Halloween, but she even performed in it.

Bruce Willis as The Grady twins

Who could forget when Bruce Willis, 64, and his assistant dressed up as the Grady twins from "The Shining," flower in his hair and all.

KATE MIDDLETON TAKES PRINCE GEORGE, PRINCESS CHARLOTTE HALLOWEEN SHOPPING AT LOCAL SUPERMARKET: REPORT

"The View" hosts as Disney Villainesses

In 2015, the co-hosts of "The View" brought iconic Disney characters to life to make for a spooky episode.

Among the costumes was Whoopi Goldberg as Cruella de Vil, Joy Behar as Snow White's step-mother and Raven-Symoné as The Witch from "Into The Woods."

Joe Jonas as Derek Zoolander

The Jonas Brother, 30, gave us his best Ben Stiller in 2014, imitating the fictional fashion icon.

Demi Lovato as Selena

Lovato, 27, paid tribute to Selena in 2017, surprising fans with just how much she looks like the late Latin music icon.

Kim Kardashian as Cher

Kardashian, 38, and her sisters are known for elaborate costumes each year, but in 2017, Kardashian proved that she makes a spot-on Cher.

She is a diva in her own right, after all.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heidi Klum as a Butterfly

The queen of Halloween, Klum, 46, always puts on a show as part of her annual, star-studded Halloween party.

In the past, she's dressed as a chimpanzee and even Fiona from "Shrek."

Her costume as a butterfly, however, takes the cake.