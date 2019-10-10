Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Celebrity Halloween costumes: A look back at some of the most iconic ones

By Nate Day | Fox News
Iconic Celebrity Halloween Costumes: A Look BackVideo

Iconic Celebrity Halloween Costumes: A Look Back

From Kim Kardashian to Bruce Willis, here's a look at some of the most iconic Halloween costumes previously worn by celebrities.

With Halloween just around the corner, it's time to start brainstorming costume ideas. Whether you're going for something funny or something classic, you can always turn to the stars for some ideas.

Here's a look back at some iconic costumes donned by your favorite celebs.

Harry Styles as Elton John

Last year, rock star and former member of One Direction Harry Styles paid tribute to one of his biggest musical influences.

To celebrate the spooky holiday, Styles, 25, donned the iconic bedazzled baseball uniform.

Harry Styles at the Casamigos Halloween Party in 2018. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Rita Ora as Post Malone

In 2018, the "I Will Never Let You Down" singer, 28, dressed up as fellow musician Post Malone.

Not only did she don the costume for Halloween, but she even performed in it.

Rita Ora attends the KISS Haunted House Party 2018. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Bruce Willis as The Grady twins

Who could forget when Bruce Willis, 64, and his assistant dressed up as the Grady twins from "The Shining," flower in his hair and all.

Bruce Willis and assistant Stephen J. Eads at M. Night Shyamalan's Halloween party 'Shyamaween' in 2017. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

"The View" hosts as Disney Villainesses

In 2015, the co-hosts of "The View" brought iconic Disney characters to life to make for a spooky episode.

Among the costumes was Whoopi Goldberg as Cruella de Vil, Joy Behar as Snow White's step-mother and Raven-Symoné as The Witch from "Into The Woods."

The cast of "The View" dressed as Disney's female villains in 2015.

Joe Jonas as Derek Zoolander

The Jonas Brother, 30, gave us his best Ben Stiller in 2014, imitating the fictional fashion icon.

Joe Jonas attends Heidi Klum's 15th Annual Halloween Party in 2014. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

Demi Lovato as Selena

Lovato, 27, paid tribute to Selena in 2017, surprising fans with just how much she looks like the late Latin music icon.

Demi Lovato dressed as Selena in 2017.

Kim Kardashian as Cher

Kardashian, 38, and her sisters are known for elaborate costumes each year, but in 2017, Kardashian proved that she makes a spot-on Cher.

She is a diva in her own right, after all.

Kim Kardashian attends a Halloween Party in 2017. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila)

Heidi Klum as a Butterfly 

Heidi Klum gives Times Square visitors a sneak peek of her Halloween costume before hosting her annual party at TAO Downtown sponsored Bby Moto X on October 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

The queen of Halloween, Klum, 46, always puts on a show as part of her annual, star-studded Halloween party.

In the past, she's dressed as a chimpanzee and even Fiona from "Shrek."

Her costume as a butterfly, however, takes the cake.